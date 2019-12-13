QR Code celebrates 25 Years of innovative Data Collection

Dec 13, 2019 Ed Holden

The “QR” in QR Code stands for “Quick Response” which directly highlights one of the many advantages of the two-dimensional code: It provides information very quickly and easily – and can contain a lot of important data.

The black and white square has spread rapidly around the globe due to its numerous applications. Today, it is almost impossible to imagine logistics and industry, retail, marketing, and advertising without the QR Code.

Since DENSO WAVE made the QR Code available free of charge 25 years ago, it quickly became very popular. Today, especially in Asia, billions of transactions are made through a payment system using the QR Code, according to the security software company Sophos.

The 2D code, which was originally developed for factory production control, can now do much more than simply provide information for mobile data collection. Where there are concerns about its safety, the experts from DENSO WAVE EUROPE can offer a secure version of the popular square.

Kaber Kolioutsis, Marketing Communication Specialist, explains: “As the importance of data secuity has increased immensely, DENSO has developed the Secure QR Code. It enables the encryption of sensitive data, combining the unique benefits of the QR Code with the important factor of security.”

Visually, the SQRC® cannot be distinguished from a simple QR Code. However, it ensures that access to the secured part is only possible with certain DENSO readers with the appropriate encryption key embedded in the unit. In addition, access can be granted to a select group of people with the required unit.

This is a big advantage in healthcare: On the SQRC®, the name and number of a patient can be stored in the public area of ​​the QR Code. The sensitive data, such as the patient’s disease progression, however, would be stored in the encrypted area, so that only the attending physician can access the information with the appropriate reader.

Even modern face recognition can be combined with the SQRC®. First, a picture of the user is taken, so that the personal facial features are available as data. Then a Secure QR Code is created with the Face SQRC® Generation App. Authentication at the access control point is accomplished by comparing the facial data on the SQRC® with the features captured with the camera at the access control point.

“Face Recognition is no longer a future scenario, but can be securely realized with the Secure QR Code – fast and easy,” says Kolioutsis.

The further development of the QR Code clearly shows that after 25 years, it has become even more valuable and offers advantages that meet today’s requirements.

QR Code is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED.