LLamasoft opens new EMEA headquarters to support continued growth

Dec 13, 2019 Ed Holden

LLamasoft, the provider of AI-enabled enterprise supply chain design and decision-making solutions, has announced that the official opening of its new EMEA headquarters in Birmingham took place on Tuesday 26th November. Guest of Honour, Lord Digby Jones, a non-aligned Peer in the UK House of Lords, international businessman, media commentator, TV presenter, author and public speaker addressed the attendees.

A Birmingham-born former Minister of State for UK Trade & Investment, former Corporate Ambassador to Jaguar Cars and current non-executive Chairman of Triumph Motorcycles, Lord Jones is a renowned business advocate who speaks around the world on all aspects of global trade including the wider political and societal scene. “With the current political and economic challenges facing organisations in the UK and Europe, it is refreshing to see technology companies like LLamasoft not only investing in the region but providing innovative solutions that will help UK and European companies across multiple industries make smarter decisions in a climate of unprecedented business complexity, volatility and uncertainty,” said Lord Jones.

Located at Pegasus House on Solihull Business Park, Birmingham, LLamasoft’s new 11,000 sq ft headquarters provides purpose-designed facilities for both employees and customers and reflects the company’s continued focus on growth, customer centricity and innovation. This investment allows LLamasoft to better service its customers in the EMEA region in leveraging advanced analytics, optimisation and machine learning to make better, faster business decisions. In the context of continued political uncertainty, including Brexit, LLamasoft’s powerful technology platform is helping major enterprises worldwide to model alternative scenarios to exploit opportunities and mitigate risks associated with trade wars and changes in taxes and tariffs, as highlighted in a recent BBC interview with LLamasoft’s CEO, Razat Gaurav.

This capability is augmented by LLamasoft’s recently announced acquisition of Opex Analytics, a Chicago-based provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, further accelerating LLamasoft’s strategy to transform the future of enterprise decision making.

LLamasoft, which recently reported 30 percent subscription revenue growth for the first half of 2019, has made a significant investment in the design and fit-out of the new offices, which include a state-of-the-art customer experience centre as well as a dedicated training facility, with ability to deliver remote training to staff, customers and partners around the world.

“As more organisations seek to leverage data and advanced algorithms to make better business decisions, LLamasoft is seeing continued strong momentum in all regions and is on track to grow its global employee count by more than 20 percent in 2020,” said Slimane Allab, EMEA General Manager and SVP of LLamasoft. “Designed specifically to support our goals and those of our customers in the EMEA region, the new location provides the perfect environment in which to bring together our people, technology and customers to drive continued innovation and success. We are delighted that Lord Jones will be joining us to mark this momentous occasion.”