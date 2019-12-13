Acne Studios chooses payments company Adyen to deliver a first-class experience for shoppers globally

Dec 13, 2019 Ed Holden

The Stockholm-based luxury fashion house Acne Studios has chosen payments tech company Adyen to deliver a first-class shopping experience for customers in APAC, North America and Europe – including its stores in the UK.

With Adyen, Acne Studios will be able to connect shopper insights between their online and physical sales. This will allow for more personalised customer journeys and a more consistent experience at each touchpoint a customer has with Acne Studios. In particular, Acne Studios will leverage Adyen’s technology to identify and reward loyal omnichannel customers. The initiative is enabled by Adyen’s single platform for handling payments online, on mobile and in-store.

In addition to this, Adyen simplifies localisation in new markets for Acne Studios by making it easy to add new payment methods online and in-store.

With Adyen, Acne Studios is able to integrate its online and physical channels to create a seamless experience for all customers. Adyen has simplified Acne’s international expansion online, and the relationship is now expanding to create better customer journeys for more shoppers.

Roelant Prins, CCO of Adyen says: “Consumer expectations are shifting in retail, with shoppers placing higher demands on convenience, context and control at all stages of the customer journey. There’s a lower level of tolerance for long lines and friction at checkout. At the same time, shoppers are rewarding brands that create personal and consistent experiences with higher spend and stronger loyalty. Adyen and Acne Studios share an absolute commitment to push the boundaries of physical and digital retail and offer satisfying shopper journeys.”