Supply Chain Event - From Demand Planning to S&OP to IBP: Lessons from the front line

Dec 12, 2019 Ed Holden

This Supply Chain Event is a free educational morning dedicated to leading manufacturers who want to review best practices and lessons from the front line to implementing S&OP (Sales & Operations Planning) and IBP (Integrated Business Planning).

Tuesday 14th January 2020- Birmingham, UK



Agenda

09:00: Breakfast

09:30: Welcome

Gary Shaw, EMEA Business Consultant QAD DynaSys

09:45: Transitioning from S&OP to IBP and the Non-Negotiables Needed to Make It Happen

Les Brokes, CEO Oliver Wight EAME LLP

Why be good when you can be great? With growing market volatility, businesses must ensure that their processes are able to assist them in creating enhanced predictability, highlighting gaps and most importantly, closing them. Join Les Brookes, CEO of Oliver Wight EAME, the creators of S&OP, as he discusses why businesses that have not moved from Sales and Operations Planning to Integrated Business Planning models are missing out on the business-changing benefits of a dynamic and strategic management process designed to monitor risk and help businesses successfully navigate uncertainty.

10:25: Building the Future of Your Supply Chain with QAD DynaSys Demand & Supply Chain Planning

Gary Shaw, EMEA Business Consultant QAD DynaSys

To support a successful S&OP/IBP process you need a planning solution that is tailored to your business. It must support all steps of the planning process, from Demand through to Supply, and allow collaboration from all stakeholders in order to drive a consensus ‘one-number’ plan that is owned by the entire Business. See how QAD DynaSys Demand & Supply Chain Planning (DSCP) supports the planning process across the global end to end supply chain and provides visibility & insight to the organisations that are deploying it.

11:00: Break & Networking

11:30: Laerdal Medical’s Global Demand Planning Overview

Ivar Gjerde, Global Supply Chain Planner Laerdal Medical

Laerdal Medical is a world leading provider of training, educational, and therapeutic products necessary for lifesaving and emergency medical care. Hear about the people, process & solutions that support their global manufacturing & distribution network to achieve their goal to help save more than 500,000 lives every year. During this presentation, they will also explain how and why they have chosen the QAD DynaSys Demand Planning Solution and their plans for the future.

12:15: Lunch and Networking

01:30 PM: End

