Innovative IT solutions for process optimisation – and 20 years of Lydia® Voice

This international event will take place at the DUSconference plus centre at Düsseldorf Airport and will this year focus on current events and developments from IT innovations to process optimisation.

Alongside a focus on voice logistics, companies from the aviation industry will also have their say at techDAY, reporting on process optimisation opportunities. techDAY also marks the start of topsystem's 25-year anniversary celebrations and 20 successful years of Lydia® Voice on the market. The techDAY programme features a mix of best practice methods and presentations on current trends as well as a networking area with a solutions marketplace. All presentations will be held in English and the event is free to attend.

How much progress are companies making with respect to the digitalisation of their logistics processes?

What does the future hold for the industry?

What are the visions for the future and what is already a reality today?

For the fifth edition of this event, topsystem has again secured a number of top-quality guest speakers. This year’s keynote speaker Heinz Leuters, founder and CEO of Leuters Consulting will put visitors in the right mood for the day. In his speech, the former pilot will draw analogies between excellent corporate management and cockpit strategies and explain how these apply to corporate change processes.



After all, logistics experts often face many challenges, particularly when it comes to introducing a new system such as pick by voice, which require in-house solutions. Prof. Dr. Franz Vallée from consultancy firm Vallée & Partner will outline how companies can meet the ever-increasing demands brought about by digitalisation as well as rapid change in the world of IT. After the theory, focus will turn to putting ideas into practice. Lekkerland Information Systems will report about how the company has successfully used Lydia® Voice in its order picking business for more than two decades, and it will also be sharing a number of figures that underline the system's success.

topsystem has also secured two additional clients for the event that are active in completely different fields: AHS (Aviation Handling Services) and Fressnapf. The airport ground handling specialist and the retailer for pet food and accessories will both speak about their motivation for using topsystem's workforce management system – and the initial results the system has delivered. The day will be concluded by René Merkens, Head of Sales for topsystem's Logistics Solutions division, who will speak about the company's contract and billing (CnB) solution. The CnB solution allows for fully automated contract and billing management, including performance analysis.

25 years of topsystem, 20 years of Lydia® Voice

The 5th techDAY marks the start of two anniversaries for topsystem in 2020. Since its launch in 1995, the company has focused on process optimisation through innovative IT solutions. The pick-by-voice solution Lydia® Voice has been part of the company's portfolio for over 20 years and has established itself as the leading technology on the market in this segment. At techDAY 2020, visitors will have the chance to find out about the latest developments and innovations regarding Lydia® Voice hardware and software, while also having the opportunity to test the solutions first-hand.

