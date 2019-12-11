parcelLab wins innovation award at global supply chain summit

Dec 11, 2019 Ed Holden

Munich and London-based post-purchase e-commerce communication specialist parcelLab was recently presented with the Smart Solution Award at annual international supply chain summit Exchainge 2019.

Taking place in Frankfurt, Germany, the event brings together global decision makers and thought leaders from the fields of supply chain management, finance, logistics and purchasing. The Smart Solution Award is presented to the best technology innovation in the sector, highlighting solutions with the potential to fundamentally transform traditional value chains.

The Exchainge 2019 judges were particularly impressed with the significantly enhanced customer value and improved customer experience that parcelLab’s post-purchase communication solution provides. The jury was made up of prominent figures in supply chain management, researchers, consultants, and industry journalists. Attendees were also encouraged to submit their votes, which were also taken into account when deciding the winner of the award.

“parcelLab addresses a specific pain point of online retailers. The white-label solution brings heightened transparency and monitoring to the post-checkout process, making it possible to significantly enhance customer value,” commented award juror Maximilian Schäfer, Managing Director at digital freight forwarding service InstaFreight.

Meanwhile, fellow juror Dr Petra Seebauer, Managing Director of EuroExpoMesse- und Kongress-GmbHand Publisher of the trade journal Logistik Heute, said: “parcelLab underscores the hypothesis that successful solutions focus on the essential needs of the customers. This approach makes it possible to achieve a better overall customer experience in the post-checkout process.”

parcelLab Managing Director Tobias Buxhoidt was delighted to receive the award on behalf of his team, saying: “Here at parcelLab, we are very proud and pleased that we were able to win this year’s Smart Solution Award and impress the logistics experts on the jury with our idea. We hope that our participation in the Smart Solution Award helped shine a spotlight on the importance of personalised post-purchase communications and that e-commerce will become even more personalised in the future – from checkout to shipping to returns.”