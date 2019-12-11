Paragon launches on the Geotab marketplace to give fleet managers increased visibility and control of routing process

Dec 11, 2019 Ed Holden

Paragon Software Systems has launched its route optimisation software on the Geotab Marketplace.

Fleet managers who are already creating accurate, efficient routes using Paragon can now view vehicle data from Geotab’s telematics system within Paragon’s Route Execution Software to see, in real time, when routes deviate from the plan. This allows users – in the transport office, customer service or route planning – to proactively alert customers about potential issues or adjust the schedule to avoid impacting customer deliveries.

“The integration of two best-of-breed suppliers, Paragon and Geotab, enhances fleet operators’ ability to produce route plans that are accurate, efficient and achievable,” said William Salter, Managing Director of Paragon Software Systems. “Our first joint client is already unlocking the substantial cost savings available when fleet managers have real-time visibility of what is actually happening out on the road.”

Using Paragon’s route optimisation software is the first step to creating robust transport plans that reduce costs. But fleet operators always face the risk that the plan will unravel the moment it leaves the planning office. The transport office often edits the plan to suit driver preferences or availability, and drivers can then undermine the plan further by changing the route sequence at their own discretion. By feeding Geotab vehicle data into Paragon, fleet managers can compare planned versus actual route performance in real time, gaining visibility of the entire fleet’s progress throughout the day.

More information about Paragon’s route optimisation software is now available to all existing Geotab customers via the Geotab Marketplace, a growing portfolio of mobile apps, software Add-Ins and hardware Add-Ons that enable Geotab customers to better manage their fleets. Geotab’s open platform and Marketplace allows both small and large businesses to automate operations by integrating vehicle data with their other data assets. Alternatively transport operators can contact Paragon or Geotab directly to speak about the benefits of integrating Paragon’s routing software and Geotab’s fleet management software.

Geotab is a global leader in fleet management, with 1.9 million connected vehicles across more than 119 countries. Paragon is a leading provider of truck routing and scheduling software, with more than 4,700 systems at over 1,400 client sites in 61 countries worldwide.