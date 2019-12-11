Cafeyn partners with O2 to offer information streaming to mobile customers

Dec 11, 2019 Ed Holden

Cafeyn, the popular European information streaming service, has announced its partnership with Telefónica UK Limited (O2), the UK network. O2 customers will be offered access to Cafeyn’s subscription service and its huge range of digital magazines. O2 has become the first UK mobile operator to sign an agreement with Cafeyn.

The announcement comes as O2 launches, O2 extras, enabling customers to choose from a range of exciting digital perks. Under the deal between Cafeyn and O2, Cafeyn will be available to new and upgrading O2 Pay Monthly customers. Cafeyn will be the only information streaming service on offer. Depending on the mobile tariff chosen by the customer, their contract will include either a 3 month or 6 month subscription to Cafeyn. Existing O2 customers will also able to sign up to Cafeyn through their MyO2 platform and simply add it, for a monthly subscription charge, to their existing O2 mobile bill.

“With O2 extras we want to give our customers the best range of subscription services. As a leader in information streaming, Cafeyn was an obvious choice and allows our customers to benefit from full access to a wide range of fantastic magazines on their mobile device,” says Nina Bibby, Chief Marketing Officer, O2.

Cafeyn is a pioneer in the bundling of its information streaming service with Telcos, having successful partnerships in Europe going back several years. Cafeyn has partnered with Telcos such as Bouygues Telecom, Free and SFR and also expanded its portfolio of partnerships with Pay TV platforms such as Canal+ and e-commerce platforms like C-Discount. These partners have chosen Cafeyn to support their efforts in differentiating their services, supporting their customer acquisition and retention efforts and creating real customer ‘stickiness’ on their platforms.

As pioneers in the information streaming market, Cafeyn aims to offer customers a qualitative, mindful experience in which to enjoy a wide and diverse range of digital magazines across all their devices with anytime access

“We are delighted to be partnering with O2 to bring the Cafeyn service to O2 customers. This partnership is a major milestone in Cafeyn’s international expansion as it replicates the success we’ve encountered with other telco partners. Having O2 as a partner reinforces our position in the UK and our decision to set up our UK office and team, headed by Blaise Keen, Country Manager UK” said Laurent Malek, CRO & Head of International, Cafeyn.