QAD DynaSys Announces the Release of DSCP 2019

Dec 11, 2019 Ed Holden

QAD DynaSys, a leading provider of demand and supply chain planning solutions, has unveiled the innovative new capabilities of the 2019 release of QAD DynaSys DSCP (Demand & Supply Chain Planning).

Leading the extensive list of new software capabilities is the user friendly and intuitive digital planning functionality, which has been graphically designed from the ground up by experts in web interface design. The new design offers a unique analytical and collaborative experience across mobile and laptop devices. QAD DynaSys is a division of QAD.

"At QAD DynaSys, we work diligently with our customers to understand how they interact with digital technology. This enabled us to design a new modern web experience that empowers planners to update plans quickly, simulate impacts in real time, and execute fact-based decisions with confidence,” said QAD DynaSys President Ariel Weil. “The new QAD DynaSys mobile apps provide users with best-in-class supply chain analytics at their fingertips no matter where they are.”

“QAD DynaSys has invested heavily over recent years in a comprehensive data science program with many of our customers,” said QAD DynaSys Vice President R&D and Support Jean-Luc Rominger. “This program added a comprehensive development platform to add machine learning into the DSCP solution features using real data to solve real problems.”

QAD DynaSys DSCP 2019 uses collaborative task management to provide planning process control. This feature advances the planner’s experience by presenting the current tasks, risks, and assumptions that require intervention with embedded smart links at their fingertips, and embedded analytics to make immediate decisions.

The many new features in DSCP 2019 are a significant step in the product’s evolution. A summary of the new features includes:

Web planning: An intuitive user experience that seamlessly unites the power of embedded analytics and collaborative planning to provide end-to-end visibility, fact-driven decision support, and easy-to-use business simulation.

An intuitive user experience that seamlessly unites the power of embedded analytics and collaborative planning to provide end-to-end visibility, fact-driven decision support, and easy-to-use business simulation. Automated data cleansing: Machine learning algorithms scrutinize imported data to identify and propose missing values in a hierarchy.

Machine learning algorithms scrutinize imported data to identify and propose missing values in a hierarchy. Intelligent demand clustering: Machine learning algorithms determine intelligent planning hierarchies by examining alike products with correlating attributes and sales behavior.

Machine learning algorithms determine intelligent planning hierarchies by examining alike products with correlating attributes and sales behavior. New forecasting capabilities: Machine learning examines external data series for correlation and causation to project future sales more accurately.

Machine learning examines external data series for correlation and causation to project future sales more accurately. Mobility: DSCP mobile planning apps enable real-time decision-making on the go and provide a highly responsive and analytical experience for supply chain stakeholders.

DSCP mobile planning apps enable real-time decision-making on the go and provide a highly responsive and analytical experience for supply chain stakeholders. Social collaboration: Planning users can share tasks and screens.

QAD DynaSys DSCP is a functionally-rich, advanced planning solution that helps global companies operate effectively. Available in the cloud for demand and supply chain software implementation without having to administrate the hardware, it provides an end-to-end solution with specific capabilities for demand planning, inventory optimization, supply planning, manufacturing planning, financial planning, Sales & Operations Planning (S&OP) and Integrated Business Planning (IBP).