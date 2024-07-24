3d-printing-market-plunging-in-the-pool-of-uncountable-opportunities

assets/files/images/25_07_24/bigstock-d-render-illustration-of-prin-259705474(1).jpg

Jul 24, 2024

By Research Nester.

Rapid prototyping, 3D printing, or additive manufacturing began back in the 1980s, when the first patent was filed. When the first patent expired, the technology became available to the vast masses, and the latest kind of industrial frontier developed.

In the current world, the additive manufacturing method has been accepted by several companies, which have started utilizing these engineering tools on a large scale. In the year 2023, data revealed that almost 68.2% of companies from various domains are using 3D printing for pre-series manufacturing and prototyping. Let us take a glance at the development of 3D printing in past years:

Year Development 1980 Hideo Kodama files the very 1st 3D printing patent application with the help of UV light 1987 A prominent company Carl Deckard applied for a patent for the selective laser sintering process. 1988 3D systems sold 1st commercial prototyping printer named “SLA-1” 1989 Scott and Lisa Crump files for fused deposition modeling 1999 Wake Forest Institute of Regenerative Medicine fabricated the 1st 3D-printed organ for transplant surgery 2008 Darwin becomes 1st commercially available 3D printer that was designed under the RepRap concept 2019 With the expiration of patents and open-source projects, there are over 170 3D printer system manufacturers all across the world. 2021 Fused deposition modeling or fused filament fabrication became the most commonly used 3D printing technology 2022 Almost 72.3% of respondents in a survey suggest 3D printing is going to become a staple in engineering and staple departments. 2023 The 3D printing market garnered USD 20 billion.

Currently, the popularity of 3D printing has reached its zenith and is going to remain a trend in the future as well. 3D printing technology has become a buzzword in the industrial domain as countries are emphasizing so much self-reliance. In this blog, we will understand in which domains market players are including 3D printing.

1. 3D printing in Aerospace

A piece of recent news surfaced on the internet in the year 2022, Boeing has adopted additive manufacturing and has made 70,000 parts of aircraft. These facilities are allowing the company to use fewer raw materials and enhance fuel efficiency. The aerospace industry is considered to be the first to accept 3D printing technology.

Aircraft companies need various templates, fixtures, and gauges for making planes. 3D printing allows efficient and cost-effective production. It has been estimated that the inclusion of 3D printing results in an almost 62%–92% reduction in lead time and cost.

2. 3D printing in medical and dentistry

The technology is gaining popularity in the domain of dentistry and bringing a wide range of benefits to surgeons. In a survey conducted in April 2024, almost 95.4% of surgeons confessed that including a model made from 3D printing is a valuable clinical tool for planning pre-surgical practices. Some of the use cases of 3D printing in the field of dentistry are:

Making crowns and bridges

3D printing in making retainers and aligners

3D printing to make implants

For making anatomical replicas

3. 3D printing in the automotive sector

Big players involved in the automotive industry, such as BMW and Ford, are utilizing 3D-printed jigs and tools to help line workers. Data revealed in 2023 shows that 3D printing in the automotive industry eradicated production costs by almost 50.5% and production time by 40.5%. Some of the applications of 3D printing in automotive manufacturing are:

Rapid prototyping

Improved Design

Customized fabrication of 3D parts

Lightweight materials

4. 3D printing in construction

In 2023, a real estate developer based in Saudi Arabia utilized a 3D construction printer to make a 9.9-meter-tall, 3-story building. In fact, by the end of 2022, almost 130 3D-printed buildings are found worldwide on more than 100 building sites. Furthermore, researchers suggest that 3D printing in construction accelerates the prototyping process and eradicates overruns by almost 70.2%.

These points show that 3D printing is going to be the lifeblood of numerous industries due to its numerous benefits. Some more data points written below are also proving the same point:

The Oxford Performance Materials 3D printer has provided implants to almost 76% of American patients with damaged skulls.

Almost 61.5% of the technology users say they would raise their investment.

In the year 2021, 871,100 3D printing machines were used.

Approximately, 68.2% of the companies are using 3D printing for prototyping.

About 69.9% of users responded that they use 3D printing for its stupendous ability to fabricate complex geometrical objects.

3D Printing Market Analysis:

The 3D printing market garnered revenue of USD 20 billion in 2023. The market is projected to witness USD 227 billion by the year 2036, exhibiting a CAGR of almost 22% during the forecast period 2024-2036. Some of the factors acting as growth catalysts are listed below:

Advancements in 3D hardware and software

Substantial investment from tech giants and governments

Enhancement in the technology for getting accurate prototypes

Increasing digitization and integration of laser technology

Widespread adoption of modern robotic machines

Some of the prominent companies in the domain are 3D Systems Corporation, Voxeljet AG, The ExOne Company, Materialise NV, Redwire Corporation, Envisiontec Inc, Stratasys Ltd, General Electric Company, and Autodesk Inc.

Furthermore, North America is expected to dominate the global market share on the back of the widespread adoption of 3D printing by manufacturing industries. For instance, by the end of 2023, almost 2/3rd of manufacturers are already being using 3D printing. Also, in the same year, there were approximately 856 3D printing and rapid prototyping services businesses present in the US.

In a nutshell,

The above data illustrates that the global 3D printing market is offering numerous lucrative opportunities for growth during the forecasted period. However, market players are required to understand the intricacies of the market to make sound decisions for the business. An exhaustive market research report consists of imperative parameters such as growth drivers, market constraints, regional analysis, etc. This understanding is helpful for market players in sculpting a niche for themselves and remaining ahead in a competitive world.